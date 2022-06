Boris Johnson has insisted he will “keep going” as prime minister after two by-election losses overnight and the early morning resignation of Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden.

Mr Johnson is in Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government conference and unable to deal with the political turmoil that has been sparked by losses in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton.

Mr Dowden’s resignation letter pointedly did not endorse the idea of Boris Johnson remaining in office.