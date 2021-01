The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 1,200 people have died with Covid – bringing the government’s official UK total to more than 105,000.

There have been another 23,000 new cases.

More than 487,000 people received their first dose of a Covid vaccine yesterday, bringing the total number of people to have received their first dose to nearly 8.38 million.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has written an open letter praising parents.