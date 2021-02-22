Boris Johnson reveals roadmap out of England’s lockdown

“The end really is in sight,” Boris Johnson told MPs today as he set out his plans to ease England’s lockdown restrictions, after what he called a “wretched year”.

His road map all depends on four key tests.

From March 8, schools will reopen and you can meet one other person outdoors.

And from March 29, six people or two separate households can meet outdoors. Outdoor sports will also be permitted.

From April 12, all non-essential shops will reopen, along with outdoor dining, and you can take a domestic trip with members of your own household.

And from May 17, indoor hospitality will re-open, with some conditions, and more outdoor gatherings will be allowed.

Finally, from June 21, all remaining social restrictions could be lifted, including theatres, nightclubs and larger outdoor gatherings.