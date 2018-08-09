Channel 4 News
9 Aug 2018

Boris Johnson faces Tory disciplinary panel over burka comments

Political Correspondent

Boris Johnson is facing an investigation into whether he broke Conservative Party rules over his comments about Muslim women.

The party has received numerous complaints about his Daily Telegraph article where he compared women wearing burkas to “post boxes” and “bank robbers”. He’s been accused by critics of inflaming Islamophobia and senior figures in the party, including chairman Brandon Lewis, said he should apologise.

