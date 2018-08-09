Boris Johnson faces Tory disciplinary panel over burka comments

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Boris Johnson is facing an investigation into whether he broke Conservative Party rules over his comments about Muslim women.
The party has received numerous complaints about his Daily Telegraph article where he compared women wearing burkas to “post boxes” and “bank robbers”. He’s been accused by critics of inflaming Islamophobia and senior figures in the party, including chairman Brandon Lewis, said he should apologise.