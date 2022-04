At 17 he was the youngest ever men’s Wimbledon champion.

Now, at 54, the six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Becker’s crime was hiding assets worth more than 2 million pounds after being declared bankrupt five years ago.

He earned millions during his playing career and became a successful TV pundit but ran into financial difficulties, courtesy of his lavish lifestyle.