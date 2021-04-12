Blood clots and broken promises: the AstraZeneca saga

Is the AstraZeneca jab safe? Spoiler alert: yes, probably. So why has it been dominating the headlines for weeks? And do broken promises and missed targets mean that the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccination is under threat?

It’s already protected millions from Covid and is an essential tool in the fight against the pandemic.

The award-winning Channel 4 News FactCheck team have been looking into the AstraZeneca saga, and today, FactCheck’s Paddy Worrall explores the scale of the risk of potential side effects from the jab, and a potentially bigger problem: can AstraZeneca deliver?

