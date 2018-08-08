Channel 4 News
8 Aug 2018

Black people more likely to develop dementia than any other ethnic group, study shows

Black people in the UK are more likely to develop dementia than other ethnic groups but they’re much less likely to be diagnosed and get support, according to a new study. It’s the first time researchers have compared how the disease affects people from different ethnic backgrounds and genders, analysing data from more than two and a half million people, including 66, 000 who’ve been diagnosed with dementia.

But the study raises more questions than answers – as our health and social care correspondent Victoria Macdonald reports.

