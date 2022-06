Now improving the health of all women is the aim of England’s first women’s health ambassador.

Dame Lesley Regan says too often girls and women have to fight too hard to get the treatment they need.

But it is a huge in-tray.

Everything from periods to the menopause and the maternity scandals which have seen women lose their lives – or their babies.

We met Dame Lesley and began by asking her why we need a women’s health ambassador.