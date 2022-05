Labour and the Lib Dems have made gains in the local elections as the Conservative Party lost almost 500 council seats.

The Tories were also pushed into third place in Scotland by Labour, with the SNP finishing as the biggest party there.

But for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer the victory has been overshadowed by the so-called ‘beergate’ – with Durham police confirming they are investigating whether he and other Labour staffers broke lockdown rules last year.