‘You’ll never get over what we’ve been through, and we could all probably say we’re a different person to what we would have been.’

That’s the testimony from one of three mothers who gave evidence today at the Infected Blood Inquiry.

The often-harrowing testimony focused on the blood clotting treatments their sons were given for their haemophilia in the 1970s and 80s.

The inquiry is taking evidence in what is described as one of the worst treatment disasters in the history of the NHS.