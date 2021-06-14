BBC review finds no evidence Bashir re-hiring was cover-up

He faked bank documents, he made crude and sexist remarks to a room full of journalists, and he had to resign from a job in American television after implying that a politician deserved to be force fed excrement.

Many in the media were surprised when Martin Bashir was re-hired by the BBC in 2016 as its religious affairs correspondent.

But today an internal review by the corporation found he was the best match for the role at the time and dismissed claims his appointment was part of a cover-up.

