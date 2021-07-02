Batley and Spen: Keir Starmer declares ‘Labour is back’ after narrow by-election win

Under attack from the left in the shape of an abrasive George Galloway, even Labour loyalists predicted the party would lose in Brexit-backing Batley and Spen.

And those less than loyal in the party were said to be getting ready to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership if he lost his third by-election in a row. But Kim Leadbeater, whose sister Jo Cox was murdered when she was the constituency MP, retained the seat for Labour by just 323 votes.

Jackie Long also spoke to Sir Keir after the result had been confirmed.