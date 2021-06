Labour is fighting to hold off a challenge from the Conservatives in next week’s Batley and Spen by-election.

Losing another heartland seat to the Tories would be a damaging blow to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Labour’s candidate is Kim Leadbeater, the sister of the former MP Jo Cox, who was murdered during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

Labour’s task of holding the seat has been made that bit harder by the ex-Labour MP George Galloway who is also a candidate.