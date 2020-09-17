Baroness Harding admits demand for Covid tests is three to four times capacity

We did ask for a government minister to speak to us this evening – no one was available, but the NHS Test and Trace chief Baroness Harding has been facing questions at the Commons Science and Technology Committee – she admitted the number of people trying to book tests was “three to four times” the number of tests which were available.

MPs demanded to know why the summer months had not been used to significantly raise capacity – our health and social care editor Victoria Macdonald is in Westminster.