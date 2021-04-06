AstraZeneca pauses trial of vaccine on children after concerns over rare blood clots

This programme exclusively reported that the UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, is looking closely at the planned roll out of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine among younger groups.

Now, the trial of the vaccine among children is being paused over concerns about possible links with rare blood clots on the brain.

The latest 24-hour government figures show nearly forty one thousand people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

More than sixty four and a half thousand people had their second dose.

Over thirty one and a half million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

While five and a half million people have had both doses.

A further 20 people are reported to have died with Covid – bringing the UK total to 126,882. And there have been another 2,379 new cases in the UK.