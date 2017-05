Pale but defiant, Julian Assange stepped into the daylight on the balcony of the Ecuadorean embassy in London and declared an “important victory”. This was after Sweden dropped its seven-year investigation into sex offence allegations. The Wikileaks founder said his legal battle wasn’t over, warning “the proper war is just commencing”. He’s still holed up inside the embassy, though, after Scotland Yard said he’d be arrested if he left.