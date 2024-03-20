As inflation hits lowest level since 2021, how’s this business fairing?

Inflation eased back by more than expected last month to its lowest level since September 2021. Official figures showed Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.4 per cent in February, boosting hopes that a cut in interest rates could happen within months.

The rate is down from 4 per cent in January, thanks to the cost of food and eating out rising more slowly. But still rising. While housing costs are going up rapidly.

How has this ancient Oxfordshire brewery been managing today’s economic pressures?