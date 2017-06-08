Arundhati Roy on the ‘Ministry of Utmost Happiness’

It has been twenty years since the Indian writer Arundhati Roy won the Booker Prize for her debut novel “The God of Small Things”.

Since then she’s devoted much her time to politics and human rights. Controversially she’s supported an independent Kashmir and opposed Prime Minister Modi – critical of both the way he handled sectarian violence in Gujurat 15 years ago and the way he’s running the country now.

Her new novel ‘The Ministry of Utmost Happiness’ explores the rise of Hindu Nationalism and gender identity – from the perspective of its transgender leading character. Jon Snow went to meet her.