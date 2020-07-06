Arts sector given £1.5 billion support package by UK government

The government is handing more than £1.5 billion in emergency funds to major arts venues, like theatres, galleries and museums – in an effort to shore up their future.

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the cash would help major institutions like the National Gallery and the Royal Albert Hall – as well as local venues which lockdown has brought to the brink of collapse.

But he admitted not every job was going to be protected, warning that theatres would be unlikely to open for indoor performances any time soon.