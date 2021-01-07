Army will use ‘battle preparation techniques’ in Covid vaccine rollout

Boris Johnson has pledged the full force of the Army and its “battle preparation techniques” to ramp up the rollout of the Covid vaccine, as frustrated GPs said they simply had not been given enough supplies.

For exhausted hospital staff, there’s no let up: beds are almost at capacity and intensive care units are filling up putting pressure on healthcare across the board.

In the last 24 hours, a further 52,618 cases have been confirmed and another 1,162 deaths have been reported, which means there have now been 78,508 deaths in the UK since the pandemic began.

The number of patients in hospital has reached another record high, while almost 1.5 million people have received their first vaccine jab.