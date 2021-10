New figures show that one in 20 young people at secondary school in England are estimated to have had coronavirus last week.

High levels of infection and the disruption already caused to children’s education is why the vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds has just been rolled out.

But some schools have said they have been targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners who have staged noisy protests at their gates, harassed pupils and even threatened violence against individual teachers.