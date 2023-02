At the Baftas last night the German-language film All Quiet on the Western Front was a major winner, picking up seven awards, including Best Film.

And the short film An Irish Goodbye, already nominated for an Oscar, was a winner once more, picking up the Bafta for best British short film.

It tells the story of two estranged brothers dealing with how to cope after their mother’s death. We spoke to one of its stars, James Martin.