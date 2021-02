It’s been a turbulent year for our food supply system. From panic buying to free school meals, the pandemic has placed enormous strains on food producers and retailers, not to mention the impact of Brexit.

But is there an opportunity now to change how we eat and the impact that our diets have on the environment?

In this authored film, we hear from one professor who’s switched from studying the stars to examine how what we put on our plates is serving up problems for our futures.