‘All you feel is the burning in your throat’ – Grenfell survivor remembers five years on

The Grenfell Tower still stands today.

The burnt-out shell now shrouded in plastic, but an ever-present reminder of the tragedy which unfolded on this day five years ago.

72 people died, many, many others still suffer, their trauma and loss, in the words of the Dean of Westminster today, “still vivid and sharp”.

A march is now getting underway. Survivors, bereaved families and community groups are walking to the base of the Tower. They march not only in remembrance but also in protest. For many, grief is mixed with anger at a lack of criminal charges and accountability for what went wrong.

Warning: You may find some of the content of our report distressing.