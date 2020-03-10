Channel 4 News
10 Mar 2020

Airlines struggling as coronavirus depresses demand for travel

Airlines are struggling to cope with mass cancellations as the virus outbreaks lead to plummeting demand for international flights.

Ryanair and British Airways have cancelled their flights to and from Italy until early April.

Meanwhile, the UK’s hospitality industry is warning that it is already experiencing a drop-off in bookings as customers stay away from bars, restaurants and hotels.

Our Business and Global Trade Correspondent Paul McNamara reports from Leeds.