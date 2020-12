In a landmark ruling, a coroner has recorded air pollution as a cause of death after an inquest into the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Ella Kissi-Debrah died after a fatal asthma attack seven years ago. Now this is the first time air pollution has ever been listed as a cause on a death certificate in the UK.

Ella’s mother Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said they had got the justice her daughter so deserved. She wants her legacy to be a new Clean Air Act.