Dry AMD or macular degeneration is a common and incurable eye disorder affecting tens of thousands of people over 50.

It can cause blurred vision, stop people from reading or being able to drive, or recognise faces.

Now, a team at Moorfields Eye Hospital have developed an artificial intelligence system which can read scans in seconds showing the subtle, but important changes, which can alert doctors to deterioration.

It is hoped the new system will help in the search for new treatments.