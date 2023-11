Elon Musk and Kamala Harris attended the AI safety summit, along with other high-profile leaders in tech, hosted at Bletchley Park in the UK.

It’s the home of the second world war codebreakers. Now it’s the scene for discussions of a new – potentially existential threat to humanity.

The UK government secured an agreement on the opening day on how to manage the riskiest forms of artificial intelligence. But is enough being done to tackle a risk which could in theory prove catastrophic?