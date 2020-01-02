AI ‘better at diagnosing breast cancer than doctors’

Researchers have found that artificial intelligence is better at predicting breast cancer than doctors.

At the moment two doctors have to look at breast X-rays to make a diagnosis, but a group of international researchers, including academics from Imperial College, found that AI was at least as good at spotting the early signs of cancer as the current two doctor system, and better than having just one doctor reading a breast X-ray.

The UK director of Google Health, which is behind the technology, said AI algorithms could better interpret scans.