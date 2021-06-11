African adults should be vaccinated before UK children, says Africa CDC director

It seems world leaders may finally have clocked onto the mantra “no one is safe until everyone is safe”.

Boris Johnson has pledged to donate 100 million vaccine doses to poorer countries in the next year, as part of a plan due to be unveiled by G7 leaders this weekend, which will see one billion jabs provided to the world. The US President has pledged 500 million.

But how far will this really go – and when will those vaccines actually arrive?

We spoke to Dr John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said he thought African adults should be prioritised for vaccines before UK children.

We asked for his reaction to the fact that more people had been vaccinated in Cornwall than in Africa’s 22 poorest nations.