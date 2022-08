The art of making and flying kites has long been linked with Afghanistan.

But once banned altogether by the Taliban, kites are again under threat – a year after US-led forces withdrew from the country and the Taliban took control.

To show solidarity with those in Afghanistan and Afghans seeking safety here, a festival of Kites ‘come fly with me’ has been taking place over 15 cities across the UK.

We were joined by the organiser of the festival, master kite maker and Afghan refugee Sanjar Qiam.