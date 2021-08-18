Afghanistan: Johnson faces criticism from Tory MPs after Taliban takeover

Boris Johnson faced angry criticism from his own backbenchers, as parliament met for an emergency debate on Afghanistan.

In the Commons, which was packed for the first time since the start of the pandemic, he denied the government had not been prepared for the sheer speed of the Taliban takeover, while Labour accused him of “staggering complacency”.

The prime minister insisted the UK would honour its “enduring commitment to the Afghan people”, with plans to resettle up to 20,000 refugees in the UK.