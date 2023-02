In case you hadn’t noticed, more and more people are vaping; nearly four-and-a-half million in fact, across England, Scotland and Wales. That’s a five-fold increase in the last decade.

Today though, for the first time, the Advertising Standards Agency has rebuked an e-cigarette firm over claims its so-called ‘vape clinic’ could help people quit smoking, a move campaigners hope will be the start of a push-back against aggressive marketing tactics.