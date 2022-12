Daniel Craig may have had enough of playing James Bond. But he’s more than happy to reappear as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the latest whodunnit from director Rian Johnson.

This new film, Glass Onion, will be on Netflix from the 23rd of December and both the film and its star are already up for a Golden Globe. Krishnan went to meet Daniel Craig and his co-star Kate Hudson to talk about making movies in a pandemic, life on set and the appeal of a really funny script.