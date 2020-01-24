Activist Ghanem al-Masarir given permission to sue Saudi Arabia in UK over alleged hack of his phone

A leading Saudi dissident has been granted permission by the High Court in London to sue the Saudi government – for allegedly hacking his mobile phone.

Ghanem al Masarir, a satirist with a highly popular Youtube channel, claims the Saudi authorities managed to infiltrate his phone with spyware – allowing them to access and record his data.

The Saudi government have yet to respond to the claim, although they described claims earlier this week that they hacked the phone of the world’s richest Jeff Bezos as “absurd”.

Mr Al Masarir is with me now.