Abuse victim forced to sit in the same room as a paedophile before his court appearance

Is the justice system failing people who were sexually abused as children?

One former footballer, who was abused by the coach Barry Bennell, says he was never informed when the convicted paedophile was released from prison as he should have been.

David Lean was also forced to sit in a room with Bennell as they waited to go into court – something that authorities admit should never happen to an abuse victim. And, as our North of England correspondent Clare Fallon reports, this may not be an isolated incident.