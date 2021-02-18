A year of living with long Covid

Today’s announcement by the government of more than £18 million for research into ‘Long Covid’ couldn’t come soon enough for those already suffering from the long-term effects of the virus.

About one in ten people with Covid continue to experience symptoms after 12 weeks. There are some who have been experiencing symptoms for almost a year – many unable to work, others, even children, having to use a wheelchair. We’ve been out to meet families wondering when, and if, they or their loved ones will ever get better.