A tribute to the people of Grenfell Tower

The forecast for the next 5 days
Bulletins from the last 7 days
Delivered daily to your inbox
Tribute to the people of Grenfell Tower
These are the known victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. 71 people died in the fire. Channel 4 News has worked to name each resident and provide details of what happened to them on the night of the fire.These are the people of Grenfell Tower: http://www.channel4.com/grenfell
Posted by Channel 4 News on Friday, December 1, 2017
These are the known victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. 71 people died in the fire.
Channel 4 News has worked to name each resident and provide details of what happened to them on the night of the fire.
These are the people of Grenfell Tower.