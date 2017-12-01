A tribute to the people of Grenfell Tower

Tribute to the people of Grenfell Tower These are the known victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. 71 people died in the fire. Channel 4 News has worked to name each resident and provide details of what happened to them on the night of the fire.These are the people of Grenfell Tower: http://www.channel4.com/grenfell Posted by Channel 4 News on Friday, December 1, 2017

These are the known victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. 71 people died in the fire.

Channel 4 News has worked to name each resident and provide details of what happened to them on the night of the fire.

These are the people of Grenfell Tower.