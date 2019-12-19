A new year, a new government: so what now for Brexit Britain?

Today, Parliament heard a Queen’s Speech dominated by Brexit – a done deal says the Government – by the end of January next year.

It was not a speech filled with detailed policies – but there were pledges covering a range of issues from the NHS to the future shape of the civil service.

Joining me now is Sam Lowe, senior research fellow at The Centre for European Reform, and Jill Rutter – a former senior civil servant, who’s now at The Institute for Government