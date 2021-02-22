A global camdemic. Meet the young people stripping for cash on OnlyFans

Is OnlyFans the new frontier of sex work? Or an exploitative fad, with potentially life-ruining consequences?

Like everything else in the pandemic, sex work has gone online, as many traditional casual jobs dry up. In an effort to make ends meet, young people are turning to social media platform OnlyFans, which gives paying customers access to exclusive content, much of it of adult nature.

So is this the new frontier of sex work? Or a dangerous fad, with potentially life-ruining consequences?

Liz Bates has been speaking to young women who, for the first time, are stripping for cash online.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.