99-year-old Capt Tom Moore raises more than £15 million for NHS

Now if you are looking for hope and inspiration during these dark days, then search no further than 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore.

He’s raised more than 15 million pounds for NHS charities – by walking a hundred laps of his back garden before his 100th birthday.

And with donations still flooding in – the second world war veteran has vowed to keep going.

Amid calls for the Captain to be made a knight, Number 10 said the Prime Minister would be looking at ways to recognise his “heroic efforts”.