70 per cent of UK homes breathing ‘unsafe’ air, new modelling suggests

Exclusive new modelling, seen by this programme, suggests that 70 per cent of UK households are in areas that breach three World Health Organisation guidelines on dangerous air pollutants, and 97% breach at least one guideline.

That’s according to research from Imperial College London – commissioned by air quality campaigners – that reveals in detail not seen before how many of us are thought to be breathing unsafe levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter.

And it can have a devastating impact on children’s lungs.

