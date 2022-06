40 years ago, the Argentine invasion force surrendered, ending the Falklands War.

255 British and 649 Argentinian soldiers died, thousands more were injured in the conflict.

The war secured the islands’ future as a British Territory and ended the repressive regime of President Galtieri in Argentina.

But with victory has also come, for some, enduring trauma.

Andy Davies has been speaking to veterans and relatives remembering their fallen comrades and loved ones.