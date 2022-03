Nearly 4.5 million people in the UK are estimated to have Covid-19 – numbers not seen since the height of the Omicron wave at the start of this year.

In Scotland, one in 11 people have tested positive.

With more than a million new cases in a week, Wales today delayed the easing of some restrictions.

But in England, free testing is still due to end next Friday, raising concerns about how we can continue to monitor and control Covid-19.