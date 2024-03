After last night’s Common’s vote, the government said Britain will deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and that it is “unequivocally safe.”

But we can reveal that the Home Office has been granting protection to those who have fled the country.

We’ve spoken exclusively to Rwandans, some of whom have been given asylum since the bill was introduced – the Home Office accepting their claim to have a well-founded fear of persecution.

One activist told us you are only safe if you stay silent.