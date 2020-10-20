Is social media fuelling risky cosmetic surgery and body dysmorphia?

It might just start with a filter, adding fake lashes to your selfie, or smoothing out the frown lines in some rosy, flattering light. But the life of a would-be influencer is not all that its airbrushed perfection would appear. As more and more young people turn to social media as a way of making money in an uncertain world, health experts have warned of a rise in body dysmorphia and cosmetic surgery, including some highly risky operations. And we should warn you: there are some highly graphic images in this report.