25th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s death

The anniversary of the death of the teenager Stephen Lawrence will be marked every year with a national day to commemorate his life and legacy. As Theresa May announced the new Stephen Lawrence Day, his father Neville said his son’s memory would be enshrined in history. Stephen’s murder 25 years ago brought about a watershed in race relations, but what does Stephen Lawrence and his family’s fight for justice mean to the generation born after his death?