16-year-old boy guilty of murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail

A 16 year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail – as the judge told him he had committed some of the “wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard”. Alesha’s body was found on the Isle of Bute in July last year, hours after she’d been reported missing. Today her family said they hoped her killer would be jailed for a long time for what he had done. A warning, there are distressing themes in his report.