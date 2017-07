It’s been 100 years since women were first enrolled into the British armed forces, and their role has been transformed since then. Back in 1917, women were confined to basic roles, like cooks, drivers, mechanics and secretarial staff. Nowadays women can fight in combat alongside their male colleagues. Darshna Soni has been to a special event at the National Memorial Arboretum honouring a centenary of women’s service and spoke to one 94 year old veteran about her military past.