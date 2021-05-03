100 years on: How do today’s Loyalist teenagers see their Northern Irish identity?

The Queen has hailed the continued peace in Northern Ireland as a credit to its people – in a message marking a hundred years since its creation.

Muted commemorations will be taking place among unionist and loyalist communities, who celebrate Northern Ireland being part of the UK.

Our correspondent Pariac O’Brien has been exploring Northern Irish identity by talking to young people born after the Good Friday agreement. In the first in our two part series, he meets Loyalist teenagers living on one side of a peace wall separating neighbourhoods.